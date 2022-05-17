Kim Kardashian's second husband Kris Humphries 'furious following her gay slur'

The basketball star was allegedly angry at his ex-wife for making a reference to him being gay on the latest episode of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kris Humphries is said to be angry at his ex-wife for her allegedly questioning his sexuality once again during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

According to RADAR, the NBA basketball star didn't take to kindly to Kim joking that "she hadn't been to a gay wedding since her second wedding". Humphries and Kardashian were famously married for 72 days in 2011.

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian watch Prince perform during his "Welcome 2 America" tour at Madison Square Garden on February 7, 2011 in New York City. Picture: Getty

In the episode, Kim tells her Scott Disick and Chris Reda that she "loves a gay wedding" adding "I haven't been to a gay wedding since my second wedding".

According to an insider close to Humphries, he was mad at her for saying that it resurface the media and fans speculation once again that the reason their divorce fell apart was because he was gay.

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian attend Duane McLaughlin's "Ready To Live" album release party at Utopia III on September 10, 2011 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Back in 2011, Humphries denied his sexuality being the reason the two divorced after fans claimed that Kim began to question him being heterosexuality after their Italian honeymoon.

According to a source close to Humphries: "He does not understand why Kim continues to think he’s gay. It’s infuriating".

"Kim needs to move on, just like he has. She really should not drag his name through the mud after all of these years".

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian appear on the Tonight Show With Jay Leno at NBC Studios on October 4, 2011 in Burbank, California. Picture: Getty

Kardashian filed for divorce from Humphries after 72 days of marriage in October 2011. He later filed for an annulment of the marriage based on fraud or a legal separation rather than a divorce.

She later married Kanye West in May 2014, recently filing for divorce from West after seven years of marriage. The two have four children together – North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.