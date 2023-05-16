Tom Brady responds to Kim Kardashian relationship rumours after 'getting in touch'

16 May 2023, 13:13

Kim Kardashian set to clear the air in new show promo

The reality star has reportedly struck up a friendship with the NFL player!

Kim Kardashian has a new rumoured flame - NFL player Tom Brady, who recently divorced supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Fans started speculating on the news after the reality star has been looking at properties in Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas, and sought out advice from Brady.

The former NFL player's representatives has since responded to these rumours after the pair got in touch.

Kim Kardashian slammed for supporting love rat Tristan Thompson at basketball game

Kim in New York this week, after looking at properties in the Bahamas.
Tom Brady and ex Gisele Bundchen, who split last year.
A source told Page Six that: "Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay."

Another insider added that Kim is "very familiar" in the community and has "been eyeing property there for quite some time."

However, the source mentioned that there is currently "no romance" between the two of them, and that they are "friendly."

Kim Kardashian reunites with ex Pete Davidson at the Met Gala, nine months post-split

Kim has been looking at properties in the Bahamas.
Both Brady and Kardashian are currently single, after Tom and model Gisele Bündchen filed for divorce last year after 13 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Kim hasn't publicly dated someone since Pete Davidson, who split in August 2022.

Kim and Pete appear to be on amicable terms, after reuniting at the Met Gala earlier this month, and were papped in conversation.

