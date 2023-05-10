Kim Kardashian slammed for supporting love rat Tristan Thompson at basketball game

The reality star has been called out for supporting her sister's on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson at an LA Lakers game.

Kim Kardashian has been slammed after publicly supporting sister Khloe's on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson at an LA Lakers game.

The 42-year-old reality star posted her support of Tristan to her Instagram story as he was on the court playing for his team the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kardashian attended the journey with mum Kris, and documented the game on her Instagram, which led to fans call her out for supporting love rat Tristan Thompson.

Kim At The Los Angeles Lakers Game. Picture: Getty

Kim wrote an encouraging caption in her Instagram story of the NBA player which read "YESSSSS GOOOOO LAKERS."

Soon after the post, Kim deleted the story for unknown reasons, but this didn't stop fans from picking up on her message.

However, fans interpreted this post as a sign that Thompson has been welcomed back into the Kar/Jen family after cheating on Khloe Kardashian multiple times.

Kim Kardashian posted this of Tristan then deleted. Picture: Instagram

Khloé, Tristan and daughter True. Picture: Instagram

"Kim getting close with Tristan is weird … if a man ever did my sister as dirty as Tristan did Khloe I’d literally beat his a** every time he got near her," one Twitter user wrote regarding the situation.

Khloe and Tristan share two children together - True, 5, and a son reportedly named Tatum.

Khloe has also shown support for Tristan following his move to LA Lakers, by liking his announcement post.