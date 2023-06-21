Kim Kardashian roasted over ‘worst look of all time’ at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian shows off new pieces

Some fans compared Kim's look to a Minecraft character after she wore a camo print outfit to Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian has been roasted online over an outfit she wore to Louis Vuitton's S/S 24 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Some fans dubbed the look as similar to a Minecraft character thanks to the two-piece's camo colour and pixel-style print.

The look was part of Pharrell William's first Louis Vuitton show as creative director, and although some looks were a hit, social media wasn't feeling Kim's look.

Kim wore this two piece to the show. Picture: Getty

Kim rocked up to the show in a digitised camo-print sports bra and matching leggings alongside a floor-length fur coat for the affair.

To finish the look, Kim wore a matching fuzzy bumbag and kept her hair simple with it long and wavy.

Social media did not hold back on Kim's look, with some even saying it was her "worst look of all time."

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024. Picture: Getty

why is kim wearing a minecraft grass block top https://t.co/aGYkvuCzoy pic.twitter.com/OSEJqeXmyg — eda 🫶 (@edasdias) June 20, 2023

“This is so ugly like camp was like 2019 or something,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another quipped: "Okay it's giving minecraft" as another mentioned "why does it look like a minecraft character help."

Kardashian was joined by some of the worlds biggest stars including Rihanna and Beyoncé to watch Pharrell William's first show for the company.