Kim Kardashian reveals who she wants to date next following split with Pete

Kim has her eyes set on the type of men she is looking to date next following her split from Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian has revealed what sort of man she wishes to date next following her split from her famous exes Kanye West and Pete Davidson.

In an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kardashian told James Corden that she has decided to take a new approach for finding love.

She said: “I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places", in response to Corden asking her where she finds men.

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson copies Kanye West's outfit at the Emmy Awards

Kim Kardashian was famously married to Kanye, and recently split with Pete Davidson. . Picture: Getty Images

Kardashian plans to avoid everyone in the entertainment industry when finding her next relationship.

"Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So, I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor", she said.

"A law firm. I think it’s going to be, like, scientists. Neuroscientist. Biochemist. Doctor. Attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

Kim Kardashian's outfit sparks confusion online on new magazine cover

The reality star also discussed with the talk show host, and said that she wants to "chill for a minute."

But after then, she plans on avoiding the entertainment industry completely when it comes to finding potential dates.

In an earlier interview, Kim has said that she plans to date an older man, which comes after the 13-year age gap between her and ex Pete.

Pete Davidson in 'trauma therapy' over Kanye West harassment following Kim split

Kim and Pete pictured before their shock split. Picture: Instagram

Kim split with Pete a couple of months ago after they cited long distance and their age gap for their dwindling spark.

Kim has had a slew of famous exes, including Kanye West and Kris Humphries.

Since the breakup, Kim has pledged to stay single for a while, as to focus on her children and family life.