Kim Kardashian removes new level of mobile game ‘based on Meghan and Harry'

26 May 2021, 17:30 | Updated: 26 May 2021, 17:37

Characters featured in the stars game
Characters featured in the stars game. Picture: Kim Kardashian: Hollywood

The KUWTK star's mobile game app received criticism for closely resembling recent events between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family.

Kim Kardashian has removed a new level of her game Kim Kardashian Hollywood, which

The game, which initially launched in 2014, has come under fire over a recent connection to the ongoing controversy that between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family.

Kim's game, which allows players to virtually live a 'Hollywood' life, is said to have introduced a new level named "Royal Runaways"; which contained a number of similarities to some of the issues the ex-senior royals recently revealed.

The game's recent addition shows two new characters, 'Princess Bianca' and her husband 'Prince Aston', talking about quitting royal life.

The 'prince and princess' characters from the game.
The 'prince and princess' characters from the game. Picture: Kim Kardashian: Hollywood

The pair are also shown in disputes with the virtual Queen and sharing that they feel isolated by family members.

The game is also said to display an interview which the couple participate in - that appears to mirror the couples recent headline interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the virtual interview the princess is quoted saying: "Prince Aston has done everything in his power to welcome me into the Royal Family. Unfortunately, I can't say the same about everyone in his family".

Kim Kardashian "immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down" after learning about the game&squot;s controversy.
Kim Kardashian "immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down" after learning about the game's controversy. Picture: Getty

This conflicting statement could refer to comments regarding Harry and Meghan's son's skin tone - that, according to Markle, were made by a Royal family member.

Harry and Megan have recently publicly discussed their relationship with the Prince's family, even telling how the dynamic gravely impacted Meghan's mental health.

During their two hour interview, it was revealed that the former Suits actress had petitioned the Royals for support, however received none.

Harry and Megan recently publicly discussed their relationship with the Prince's family.
Harry and Megan recently publicly discussed their relationship with the Prince's family. Picture: Getty

A source speaking to the Daily Mail has said that the SKIMS owner was unaware of the games latest development until Tuesday (May 25), and "immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down".

The source added that Kim is "disappointed that this happened and has requested an internal investigation to ensure that this misstep doesn’t happen again".

