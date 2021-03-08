Meghan Markle says Royal Family member raised concerns over "how dark Archie’s skin would be"

During their interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said an unnamed member of the Royal Family voiced concerns over their son Archie's skin colour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two-hour interview special with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US last night, and bombshells were well and truly dropped.

In one shocking revelation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed there were "concerns" raised by a member of the Royal Family during Meghan's pregnancy with Archie about "how dark" their baby's skin might be.

Meghan, who is African American, said there were "several conversations" with Harry about Archie's skin tone and "what that would mean or look like" regarding his title and his security.

Meghan Markle says Royal Family member raised concerns over "how dark Archie’s skin would be". Picture: CBS

"They didn't want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," the Duchess told Oprah.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, 'you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Megan declined to say who voiced those concerns, telling Winfrey, "I think that would be very damaging to them". When asked whether there were concerns that Archie would be "too brown" and that would be a problem, Meghan replied, "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."

The Duchess gave birth to son Archie in May 2019. (Pictured here in September 2019). Picture: Getty

Later in the interview, Harry said he wasn't comfortable sharing the details of the conversation about Archie's skin tone. "That conversation I'm never going to share," he said. "At the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked."

"That was right at the beginning, when she wasn't going to get security, when member of my family were suggesting that she carries on acting because there's not enough money to pay for her, and all that sort of stuff," he said.

"There were some real, obvious signs before we even got married that this was going to be really hard."

At the time if writing, Buckingham Palace have yet to publicly respond to the claims made by the Duke and Duchess in the interview.