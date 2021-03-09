Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah interview: the funniest memes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an honest conversation with Oprah Winfrey last night - and Twitter had a field day.

After much anticipation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two-hour sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the UK last night.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, spoke candidly about their experience with the media, mental health, racism and the Royal Family during an honest conversation with the television host, 67.

During the interview, Meghan said royal life left her feeling suicidal during her pregnancy with the couple's son, Archie. She said when she approached the institution for help, none was given.

Meghan, who is African American, also said there were "several conversations" with Harry about Archie's skin tone and "what that would mean or look like" regarding his title and his security.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, 'you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she said.

Later in the interview, Harry said he wasn't comfortable sharing the details of the conversation about Archie's skin tone. "That conversation I'm never going to share," he said. "At the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked."

As the show aired in the UK, people took to social media to share their opinions on the interview - and of course, no landmark television moment would be complete without a hoard of memes.

oprah: who said that shit

meg: im not gonna say

oprah: okay i respect that

oprah: harry who said that shit to you — black ginger 🌺 (@ryanswilders) March 8, 2021

Meghan Markle at the next Windsor family reunion pic.twitter.com/jPSFH9KjLw — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 8, 2021

Prince Harry putting Archie to bed after the a long day bringing down the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/HyFivpOuxi — Nyasha 👨🏿‍🍳 (@munchclubtv) March 8, 2021

Princess Diana left my boy vex money. A true Jamaican princess — SB 🤞🏿 (@Sebby_VI) March 8, 2021

This Season 5 premiere of The Crown is JUICY SIS. #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/6TO6BcFISw — Your Grace. (@_jellycakesss) March 8, 2021

Meghan is better than me. I would be naming everyone like: there was Brenda, Latisha, Linda, Felicia. #OprahMeghanHarry — Skincare Monique (@MONR0WE) March 8, 2021

Queen Elizabeth singing Archie a lullaby pic.twitter.com/QcYqLIgjgT — 𝖄𝕵 (@DonTheCreator_) March 8, 2021

Oprah’s “were you silenT or were you silencED” line deserves an award. — MABIN2 (@mabintou) March 8, 2021

Not Oprah leaving with a to-go plate from Archie’s Chick-Inn 😅😂 #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/BaweXSi4bG — Juicy Gentleman (@DariusAmore) March 8, 2021

Meghan: I can’t say names

Harry: my dad ain’t answering the phone! — Asiago (@fkaLuna_) March 8, 2021

“hi guys, lotta rumours on the timeline tonight so i just wanted to go live to share some truths” pic.twitter.com/eS3WLKDIYT — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 8, 2021

Me interviewing and getting the life story of my new bestie that I met in the smoking area 5 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/vbOv5YyAAt — Scott Gayham (@scottgayham) March 8, 2021

At the time if writing, Buckingham Palace have yet to publicly respond to the claims made by the Duke and Duchess in the interview.