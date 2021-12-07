Kim Kardashian roasted over 'odd armpit' Photoshop fail in new photos

Fans have gone wild after spotting a photoshop fail in the SKIMS founder's latest photos of herself.

Kim Kardashian has been roasted by fans after they spotted a Photoshop fail in her latest Instagram photo.

The SKIMS founder is no stranger to editing a photo, biut this time fans have accused her of getting rid of her armpits in new photos.

Kim Kardashian stuns in new photos of her wearing Balenciaga. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian

The social media sensation's fans went wild after she uploaded a series of stunning photos – whee she sports a black sequinned Balenciaga gown over a pair of disco leggings.

While some fans complimented the star on her outfit and looks, other people pointed towards the mum-of-four's armpits.

Kim Kardashian wears an all-black outfit in a new series of photos uploaded to her Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian

In two photos, Kim is pictured lifts her hands above her head, where her armpits are on show. Fans noticed that Kim's armpits are unusually smoothed out in the photos.

Of course Kim's fans immediately took to the comments section on Instagram with one asking: "What armpits?"

Another fan wrote: "Odd looking," while a third added: "You know it's ok to have armpits, right?"

One fan called out all the Kardashian-Jenners saying: "They always mess around with the shadows/highlights of their skin so it’s all one bland flat bizarre color."

See other reactions below.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's armpits in her new photos. Picture: Instagram

Fans joke about Kim Kardashian's smoothed armpits. Picture: Instagram

This is not the first time Kim has been called out for a photoshop edit fail.

Earlier this year, the KKW Beauty founder was accused of having four toes, after she posted a photo herself at a beach wearing a black bikini.

Some fans questioned whether if Kim actually had four toes or whether it was just an editing fail.