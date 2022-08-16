Kim Kardashian files trademarks for her children to launch toy, fashion and skincare brands

16 August 2022, 15:08

It looks like Kim's children will take after their mother by creating ranges with their name on it.

Kim Kardashian has filed multiple trademarks for her children Saint and Chicago to launch skincare, toy and fashion brands.

The 6-year-old and 4-year old are Kim's middle children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The star of Hulu's The Kardashians reportedly acquired nine trademarks for her two children earlier in July 2022.

People are betting on Kim Kardashian's next celebrity boyfriend

North with her daughter Chicago West
North with her daughter Chicago West. Picture: Instagram

Both Saint and Chicago now have trademarks for various skincare, toy, clothing and advertising products, according to the US Sun.

The skin services trademark covers a wide range of products including shower gels, cosmetics, fragrances and lotions.

For toys, figures, infant toys and much more is included under the trademark. Additionally, the trademark for advertising includes the promotions of these products as well as other endorsement services.

Pete Davidson 'proposed to Kim Kardashian' before their split

Kim's daughter Chicago has an additional trademark listed under her name, as "Entertainment in the nature of providing information by means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity."

The Kardashian clan have created brands in almost every industry, including shapewear, denim, tequila, makeup and baby products.

These new trademark filings follow in the footsteps of other young Kardashian kids including Kylie's daughter Stormi and Khloe's daughter True who have multiple trademarks in their names.

Saint is Kim's second child with Kanye West
Saint is Kim's second child with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

Kim and Kanye's oldest child North already has multiple listings under her name, in order to save it for potential future business opportunities, and so others cannot capitalise upon them.

Most of the Kardashian kids have their names trademarked, but Kourtney's three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign - do not.

However, Penelope's nickname Poosh is trademarked and operates as the name for mum Kourtney's lifestyle website.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

KSI vs Swarmz boxing match: date, tickets, drama and more

KSI vs Swarmz boxing match: date, tickets, drama and more

Adele finally addresses engagement rumours to Rich Paul

Adele finally addresses engagement rumours to Rich Paul

Aictch is dropping his debut album soon

Aitch new album 'Close To Home' 2022: release date, songs, tracklist and more

Kanye West roasted over a questionable display of Yeezy Gap collection

Kanye West roasted over questionable display of Yeezy Gap collection

Kanye West

Trending

10 facts you need to know about 'Rain' rapper Aitc

12 facts you need to know about 'Baby' rapper Aitch

ASAP Rocky charged over Hollywood shooting

A$AP Rocky charged over shooting in Hollywood

People are betting on Kim Kardashian's next celebrity boyfriend

People are betting on Kim Kardashian's next celebrity boyfriend

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Who is Monica Corgan? Kanye West spotted on a movie date with mystery woman

Who is Monica Corgan? Kanye West spotted visiting his house with mystery woman

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown