Kim Kardashian files trademarks for her children to launch toy, fashion and skincare brands

It looks like Kim's children will take after their mother by creating ranges with their name on it.

Kim Kardashian has filed multiple trademarks for her children Saint and Chicago to launch skincare, toy and fashion brands.

The 6-year-old and 4-year old are Kim's middle children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The star of Hulu's The Kardashians reportedly acquired nine trademarks for her two children earlier in July 2022.

North with her daughter Chicago West. Picture: Instagram

Both Saint and Chicago now have trademarks for various skincare, toy, clothing and advertising products, according to the US Sun.

The skin services trademark covers a wide range of products including shower gels, cosmetics, fragrances and lotions.

For toys, figures, infant toys and much more is included under the trademark. Additionally, the trademark for advertising includes the promotions of these products as well as other endorsement services.

Kim's daughter Chicago has an additional trademark listed under her name, as "Entertainment in the nature of providing information by means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity."

The Kardashian clan have created brands in almost every industry, including shapewear, denim, tequila, makeup and baby products.

These new trademark filings follow in the footsteps of other young Kardashian kids including Kylie's daughter Stormi and Khloe's daughter True who have multiple trademarks in their names.

Saint is Kim's second child with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

Kim and Kanye's oldest child North already has multiple listings under her name, in order to save it for potential future business opportunities, and so others cannot capitalise upon them.

Most of the Kardashian kids have their names trademarked, but Kourtney's three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign - do not.

However, Penelope's nickname Poosh is trademarked and operates as the name for mum Kourtney's lifestyle website.