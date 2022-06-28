Did Michael Cera date Kim Kardashian? The viral relationship joke explained

A number of videos featuring the two have caused confusion among their fans as cleverly-edited TikTok's have emerged

Kim Kardashian's personal life has always been discussed online, from her public relationships of Kanye West and Pete Davidson, to the births of her four children.

Thanks to TikTok, some people now believe that she formerly dated Canadian actor Michael Cera.

Several edited videos have emerged of the pair on TikTok, that have recently gone viral thanks to their hilarity.



It appears that Kim and Michael’s relationship rumours have existed on TikTok for a long time, but it has gained momentum once again due to one particular video.

In a video from user @youreawizardmichael, it edits together the pair in imaginary scenarios as well as including images from various events where they were spotted together.

The video at the time of writing has nearly 500k likes and 2.2 million views since the video was uploaded back in April.

The clips are assembled so that if anyone who isn't aware of Kim and Michael's personal lives would believe that they dated and had a rough breakup.

tiktok is stupid i actually thought michael cera and kim kardashian dated — kirsten (@lovewormfanclub) June 28, 2022

There are no reports or substantial evidence that the two ever dated, and neither have ever addressed these rumours.

Kim Kardashian has recently divorced rapper Kanye West and is now dating SNL star Pete Davidson.

Cera is married to his wife Nadine and has only ever had one other public relationship, with actress Aubrey Plaza, who dated in 2010.



