Khloe Kardashian vows to be by ex Tristan Thompson's side at his Mother's funeral

The 38-year-old is said to be supporting her ex Tristan after his mum passed away from a heart attack last week.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be consoling ex Tristan Thompson after the death of his mother Andrea from a heart attack last week.

The 38-year-old reality star was seen getting off a private jet in Canada alongside the NBA player after the news of his mother's passing.

She has said to be by Tristan's side at the upcoming funeral of his mother, who she was reportedly very close to.

Khloe Kardashian SLAMS claims she used diabetes drug to lose weight

Tristan's mum tragically passed away this month. Picture: Getty Images

Sources tell TMZ that she rushed to Tristan's side after learning the news of his mother's passing and will be in Toronto later this week to be in attendance for the funeral.

The source revealed, "Tristan has paid for and planned the whole service, which will be an intimate and beautiful celebration of [Andrea's] life."

"Kim, Kris and Khloe want to be there to comfort and support Tristan."

Tristan Thompson to pay $9.5k a month child support to baby mama Maralee Nichols

Tristan and Khloe pictured when she was pregnant with True. . Picture: Getty Images

"It's important to the Kardashian clan to be there for loved ones, especially during tough times like this."

Andrea was rushed to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack and tragically died.

Khloe and Tristan share two children together - four-year-old True and a four-month-old son.