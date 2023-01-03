Khloe Kardashian trolled by fans over Taylor Swift comparison in photoshoot

Fans roasted Khloe over her new photoshoot, which saw comparisons to pop singer Taylor Swift.

Khloe Kardashian has been roasted by fans over new images that saw her being mistaken for pop singer Taylor Swift.

The Kardashians star shared some new images of a spread for magazine Sorbet, and fans compared the apparently edited pictures to Swift.

The pictures see Kardashian, 38, sporting a fringe and wavy hair, which led to the T-Swift comparisons.

Fans mistook Khloe for singer Taylor Swift. Picture: Instagram

"I thought it was Taylor Swift lol," one follower wrote in the comments section of Khloe's post on Instagram.

"Really thought this was Taylor swift lol," said someone else, which had around five concurrent responses.

The snaps had the same response over on Twitter with one person writing, "Khloe Kardashian's face is really on a shuffle cause that is Taylor Swift."

Khloe pictured recently. . Picture: Getty Images

Fans mistook Khloe for Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Another wrote, "New year, new face for Khloe."

Khloe wasn't the only Kardashian facing editing accusations over the holiday period, after an eagle-eyed fan pointed out that sister Kendall's feet appeared to be floating in a snap of the family taken at Kourtney's party.

Kardashian has yet to address the editing accusations.

