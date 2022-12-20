O.J. Simpson responds to rumour that he's Khloe Kardashian's father

Simpson addressed rumours that he had an affair with Khloe's mother, Kris Jenner.

O.J. Simpson has responded to rumours that he had an affair Kris Jenner, and is the real father of her daughter Khloe Kardashian.

Appearing on the Full Send podcast, Simpson denied ever having a romantic relationship with Jenner, saying he had "never been attracted" to her and that he thought the feeling was mutual.

"People have their types. I always thought Kris was a cute girl," he said, "She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels!"

O.J. Simpson has denied having an affair with Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty

"The rumour ain't true," he said of the suspected affair, "Not even nowhere close to being true. I never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me. That was never a case."

Kris was married to Robert Kardashian - Simpson's close friend and defence attorney during Simpson's infamous 1995 murder trial - from 1978 to 1991. The couple shared four children; Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob.

Kris was also close friends with Nicole Brown Simpson, Simpson's ex-wife who was stabbed to death along with her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Simpson was arrested and accused of both killings, but was acquitted of all charges.

"Some people think you might be Khloe Kardashian's real dad," one of the podcast hosts said to Simpson during the interview, to which Simpson asserted, "No, no I'm not."

Kris Jenner has long-denied having an affair with Simpson. (Pictured here with Khloe in December 2022.). Picture: Getty

Kris was married to Robert Kardashian, Simpson's close friend and defence attorney during Simpson's infamous 1995 murder trial. Picture: Getty

Kris has also previously denied having an affair with Simpson. The momager once even tried to persuade Khloe to take a paternity test on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which she refused.

Some long-time internet speculators are convinced Khloe's real father is a man named Alex Roldan, a celebrity hairdresser who previously styled Kris Jenner's hair.