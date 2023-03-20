Tristan Thompson spotted with mystery woman days after loved-up post from Khloe Kardashian

20 March 2023, 15:21

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has been spotted with a mystery woman days after she uploaded a tribute post for his birthday.

Tristan Thompson has been spotted sharing an embrace with a mystery woman mere days after ex Khloe Kardashian's loved-up tribute post for his birthday.

The NBA player was spotted outside of a shop in Calabasas last Friday with the mystery woman getting cosy as they left the building.

Khloe recently called Tristan 'the best father' in a gushing tribute to Thompson's 32nd birthday, which sparked backlash from fans due to his multiple instances of infidelity.

Khloe Kardashian deletes photo after fans spot Photoshop fail on her thighs and waist

Tristan was spotted with a mystery woman.
Tristan was spotted with a mystery woman. Picture: Getty

Tristan could be seen wearing a matching brown tracksuit with a white top as he embraced the mystery blonde woman.

She was seen wearing a grey jumper and sunglasses as she hugged Tristan outside the store, in pictures obtained by this publication.

Earlier last week, Tristan's ex Khloe uploaded a lengthy post in celebration of his 32nd birthday, and posted a string of throwback pictures with him and their two children.

Khloe Kardashian criticised for hailing Tristan Thompson 'the best father' despite cheating scandal

Khloé and Tristan will soon be parents to two children.
Khloé and Tristan with True. . Picture: Instagram
Khloe shared a picture of Tristan and his son.
Khloe shared multiple pictures of Tristan for his birthday last week. Picture: Instagram

The reality star wrote: "you are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them" to Tristan in the post.

She continued, "All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation."

Khloe and Tristan are reportedly co-parenting their two children, and have been officially split-up as a couple since 2021.

