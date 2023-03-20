Tristan Thompson spotted with mystery woman days after loved-up post from Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has been spotted with a mystery woman days after she uploaded a tribute post for his birthday.

Tristan Thompson has been spotted sharing an embrace with a mystery woman mere days after ex Khloe Kardashian's loved-up tribute post for his birthday.

The NBA player was spotted outside of a shop in Calabasas last Friday with the mystery woman getting cosy as they left the building.

Khloe recently called Tristan 'the best father' in a gushing tribute to Thompson's 32nd birthday, which sparked backlash from fans due to his multiple instances of infidelity.

Tristan was spotted with a mystery woman. Picture: Getty

Tristan could be seen wearing a matching brown tracksuit with a white top as he embraced the mystery blonde woman.

She was seen wearing a grey jumper and sunglasses as she hugged Tristan outside the store, in pictures obtained by this publication.

Earlier last week, Tristan's ex Khloe uploaded a lengthy post in celebration of his 32nd birthday, and posted a string of throwback pictures with him and their two children.

Khloé and Tristan with True. . Picture: Instagram

Khloe shared multiple pictures of Tristan for his birthday last week. Picture: Instagram

The reality star wrote: "you are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them" to Tristan in the post.

She continued, "All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation."

Khloe and Tristan are reportedly co-parenting their two children, and have been officially split-up as a couple since 2021.