Khloé Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours amid fan clap back

Khloe Kardashian dispels pregnancy rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

KUWTK star Khloe Kardashian has dispelled rumours that she's pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby.

Khloe Kardashian has shut down rumours that she's expecting a second baby with Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star, 36, took to Instagram to share photos of herself, beau Tristan Thompson, and their daughter True, two, in their Halloween outfits.

The post prompted one fan to comment underneath her photo, writing: 'still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant.'

However, the KUWTK star quickly put the rumour to rest by pointing out her toned abs. 'Well my abs say otherwise babe,' Khloe clapped back, according to People.

The photos Khloe shared on Instagram, shows her dressed as the queen of Egypt, Cleopatra.

Tristan was pictured dressed as Roman General Mark Antony and their two year old daughter True was dressed as the sweetest royal highness.

The Good American co-creator served looks in her gold metal structured bralet, which showed off her flat stomach and her toned physique.

Showing off her leg with the skirts high leg split, Khloé matched her shimmery skirt to her sparkling wing-like sleeves.

Khloé accessorised with a blunt wig with a fringe and a halo-inspired jewels.

View this post on Instagram Ｃｌｅｏｐａｔｒａ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 2, 2020 at 3:02pm PST

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their daughter, True, back in 2018. In 2019 Khloe broke up with Tristan due to an alleged cheating scandal with sister Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods.

Since then, the pair have been co-parenting well together and have sparked rumours of rekindling their romance.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA