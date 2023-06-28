Rob Kardashian returns to social media after FOUR years for sister Khloe's birthday

Khloe Kardashian talks about meeting Michele Morrone

The elusive Kardashian sibling returned to Instagram to celebrate sister Khloe's 39th birthday.

Rob Kardashian has made his return to social media following a four-year long hiatus to wish sister Khloe a happy birthday.

Khloe turned 39 on Tuesday 27 June, and received a flurry of well wishes on social media from friends and family alike.

The Kardashian brother's social media is run by members of Kris' team, but Rob posted a new picture of himself and Khloe to mark the occasion.

Rob and Khloe have remained close throughout the years. Picture: Getty

Rob shared this new picture with Khloe to mark her birthday. Picture: Instagram

"Happy Birthday @khloekardashian," he wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of him and his sister."

He continued: "Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!" as he uploaded a carousel that included a picture of his daughter Dream and Khloe posing.

"I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you," he finished with alongside a string of emojis.

He also uploaded this picture of his daughter Dream and Khloe. Picture: Instagram

Khloe swiftly responded to Rob's tribute and sweetly wrote: "My baby!!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat."

Rob tends to stay out of the public eye in recent years compared to his sisters, who are some of the most followed celebs on social media.

The 36-year-old has even lived with Khloe at one point, and their daughters are similar ages alongside other Kardashian kids.