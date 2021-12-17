Khloe Kardashian mistaken for DaniLeigh in 'unrecognisable' photos

Fans mistook Khloe Kardashian for R&B singer DaniLeigh in a series of new Instagram photos.

Khloe Kardashian has been mistaken for singer DaniLeigh while sporting her new golden curly hair in a series of new photos.

The 37-year-old reality TV star shocked fans when she showed off her blonde curly tresses in new flicks for the 'gram. Many fans mistook Khloe for R&B singer DaniLeigh.

Shortly after Khloe shared the photo to her 203million Instagram followers on Friday (Dec 17), American blog TheShadeRoom reposted an image and boomerang clip of Khloe.

Fans immediately took to the comments to comment on the Good American founder's 'unrecognisable' appearance.

While some fans claimed Khloe's skin tone and face looked altered, others mistook her for the 'Easy' singer.

One fan wrote: "Thought this was Dani for a quick second" while another added: "why i thought this was dani leigh at first".

DaniLeigh is an R&B singer. She is also known for sharing a daughter with rapper DaBaby. Picture: Instagram

A third fan wrote: "What in the danileighyonce 😂" claiming Khloe looks like a mixture of DaniLeigh and Beyoncé.

Another person wrote: "If Dani Leigh was a kardashian"in the comment section.

While many fans left similar sentiments in the comment section, other fans pointed to Khloe's appearance changing often.

"She look different every time .. idk" one fan wrote, while another added: :"she always got a different face".

Fans pointed out the change in Khloe's appearance over the years. Picture: Getty

Some people jumped to Khloe's defense, claiming that it's just the big blonde curly hair, which has made her look similar to DaniLeigh and nothing else.

Other fans in the comments also complimented the star on her new look. One Instagram user wrote: she look good af" while another added: "She do be going hard in the gym."

Khloe originally posted the photos along with a caption of a crown emoji on her Instagram account.

See other fans reactions to Khloe's new look below.

