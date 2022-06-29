Khloé Kardashian publicly thanks her plastic surgeon for her 'perfect' nose job

29 June 2022, 17:09

She first revealed publicly a year ago that she had undergone a nose transplant.

Khloé Kardashian has praised her plastic surgeon for her nose job via social media.

The Kardashian's star, who turned 38 this week, reposted her surgeon's birthday message on her Instagram story.

This comes after Khloé recently responded to accusations after being accused of having a 12 face transplant and spoke on 'crazy' surgery rumours.

Khloé pictured recently out and about
Khloé pictured recently out and about. Picture: Getty Images

Dr. Raj Kanodia, the surgeon for her nose job, posted on his story "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian, Wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness and success."

Among a string of reposts on her story for her birthday, she shared praise of her surgeon to her 258 million followers.

Khloé's repost to her surgeons heartfelt birthday message
Khloé's repost to her surgeons heartfelt birthday message. Picture: Instagram

Khloé Kardashian 'moves on from Tristan Thompson with new mystery man

She added text to the repost to say "Thank you for my perfect (nose emoji)", after finally opening up to the public last year that she had surgery in 2018.

Khloé pictured in 2012 before her nose surgery
Khloé pictured in 2012 before her nose surgery. Picture: Getty Images

Her plastic surgeon is based in Beverly Hills, California and has over 750k Instagram followers.

He calls himself the 'king of closed scarless rhinoplasty' in his Instagram bio.

Previously opening up about her insecurities, Khloé said that "it is almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standard that the public have all set for me".

