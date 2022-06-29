Khloé Kardashian publicly thanks her plastic surgeon for her 'perfect' nose job
29 June 2022, 17:09
She first revealed publicly a year ago that she had undergone a nose transplant.
Khloé Kardashian has praised her plastic surgeon for her nose job via social media.
The Kardashian's star, who turned 38 this week, reposted her surgeon's birthday message on her Instagram story.
This comes after Khloé recently responded to accusations after being accused of having a 12 face transplant and spoke on 'crazy' surgery rumours.
Dr. Raj Kanodia, the surgeon for her nose job, posted on his story "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian, Wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness and success."
Among a string of reposts on her story for her birthday, she shared praise of her surgeon to her 258 million followers.
She added text to the repost to say "Thank you for my perfect (nose emoji)", after finally opening up to the public last year that she had surgery in 2018.
Her plastic surgeon is based in Beverly Hills, California and has over 750k Instagram followers.
He calls himself the 'king of closed scarless rhinoplasty' in his Instagram bio.
Previously opening up about her insecurities, Khloé said that "it is almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standard that the public have all set for me".