Netflix actor Michele Morrone responds to Khloé Kardashian dating rumours

'365 Days' actor Morrone has spoken out about the rumours he is dating Khloe Kardashian.

Michele Morrone has addressed rumours that he is seeing reality star Khloé Kardashian after being spotted getting cosy at Milan Fashion Week.

Khloé was there to support sister Kim who unveiled a collection with designer Dolce & Gabbana, and was pictured at an after party dancing closely with the '365 Days' actor.

Fans were sent into overdrive after rumours that the pair are dating as both are currently single, and Morrone has spoken out about the meeting.

Khloé Kardashian sparks dating rumours with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone

The pair seemed to embrace in Michele's Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

The Italian hunk's representative told Page Six that he is not currently dating the reality star.

He was reportedly asked by the D&G PR team to take a picture with Kardashian, and both parties agreed.

His representative only had good words to say about Khloé, and called her "very nice" during the interaction.

Tristan Thompson spotted with OnlyFans model after Khloe Kardashian welcomes second child

Khloe has been focusing on herself since welcoming a baby boy back in July. Picture: Instagram

Khloé has been single since her split from NBA player Tristan Thompson last year, who she recently welcomed her second child with.

Earlier this year, she was reported to be dating a private equity consultant, however the relationship seemed to fizzle out.

However, it seems that she is still single after this interaction with the Netflix actor at Milan Fashion Week.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA