Kendall Jenner shocks in sheer nipple pastie mini dress

Kendall Jenner tries to teach Kylie Jenner how to drive a stick

The supermodel wore this daring David Koma dress on board a super yacht.

Kendall Jenner has shocked fans after wearing a barely-there sheer dress with two red floral nipple pasties to cover up her breasts.

The 27-year-old model is currently enjoying a European holiday on board a super yacht, and freed the nipple on this occasion.

She wore a straight off the runway look by designer David Koma, which retails for $1,515, and finished the look with an accompanying red scarf.

Kendall Jenner spotted recently with rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty

Kendall also wore a sling-back black pump from designer Bottega on her feet, and finished the look with her signature long hair worn tucked behind her ears.

Fans were equally both shocked and impressed by Jenner's dress onboard the yacht, as one said "She is so sick for this."

Another quipped: "wow she slayed," as another said "Kendall really is the LOML."

Kendall wowed in this daring red dress. Picture: Instagram

Kendall wore the outfit on her European holiday. Picture: Instagram

Fans started speculating on who the voice was in the background of the video, with many thinking it was KJ's rumoured flame Bad Bunny.

The pair have seemingly confirmed their romance after being spotted packing on the PDA on numerous occasions.

Kendall has shared a few snaps of her luxurious European holiday with her pals, sharing an Instagram dump of her friends wearing a navy sheer dress with a bikini underneath.