Kendall Jenner shocks in sheer nipple pastie mini dress

1 June 2023, 12:01

Kendall Jenner tries to teach Kylie Jenner how to drive a stick

The supermodel wore this daring David Koma dress on board a super yacht.

Kendall Jenner has shocked fans after wearing a barely-there sheer dress with two red floral nipple pasties to cover up her breasts.

The 27-year-old model is currently enjoying a European holiday on board a super yacht, and freed the nipple on this occasion.

She wore a straight off the runway look by designer David Koma, which retails for $1,515, and finished the look with an accompanying red scarf.

Bad Bunny 'shades' Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker in new song

Kendall Jenner spotted recently with rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny.
Kendall Jenner spotted recently with rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty

Kendall also wore a sling-back black pump from designer Bottega on her feet, and finished the look with her signature long hair worn tucked behind her ears.

Fans were equally both shocked and impressed by Jenner's dress onboard the yacht, as one said "She is so sick for this."

Another quipped: "wow she slayed," as another said "Kendall really is the LOML."

Kendall Jenner hits back at Photoshop claims from viral bikini snap

Kendall wowed in this daring red dress.
Kendall wowed in this daring red dress. Picture: Instagram
Kendall wore the outfit on her European holiday.
Kendall wore the outfit on her European holiday. Picture: Instagram

Fans started speculating on who the voice was in the background of the video, with many thinking it was KJ's rumoured flame Bad Bunny.

The pair have seemingly confirmed their romance after being spotted packing on the PDA on numerous occasions.

Kendall has shared a few snaps of her luxurious European holiday with her pals, sharing an Instagram dump of her friends wearing a navy sheer dress with a bikini underneath.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyonce

Kim Kardashian sparks relationship rumours with 'mystery man'

Kim Kardashian sparks relationship rumours with 'mystery man'

The Kardashians Season Three: Everything We Know So Far

The Kardashians Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to YG

Trending

Megan Thee Stallion dating history

Megan Thee Stallion dating history: from Pardison Fontaine to Romelu Lukaku

DaniLeigh arrested and charged with DUI after alleged hit and run

DaniLeigh arrested and charged with DUI after alleged hit and run

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she is 'officially done' with IVF

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she is 'officially done' with IVF

Who is Ice Spice? Age, Real Name, Songs & Collaborations

Who is Ice Spice? Age, Real Name, Songs & Collaborations

Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison for drug offences

Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison for drug offences

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100