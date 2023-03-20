Bad Bunny 'shades' Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker in new song

20 March 2023, 12:31

Tensions seem to be rising between Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker and rumoured fling Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny has got people talking after seemingly taking a hit at Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker in new lyrics.

The Puerto Rican rapper and reality star have sent rumours flying after releasing a new track 'Coco Chanel' with fellow artist Eladio Carrion, that featured some cryptic lyrics seemingly mentioning the NBA player.

Bad Bunny slyly mentioned the NBA player's current basketball team, the Phoenix Suns, which led fans to believe he was taking swipes at Jenner's ex.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny photographed kissing at dinner date

Bad Bunny at the Grammys.
Bad Bunny at the Grammys. Picture: Getty
Kendall Jenner at the Oscars last week.
Kendall Jenner at the Oscars last week. Picture: Getty

Bunny sings: "Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe,", which ultimately translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

Elsewhere, the rapper says "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to "Scorpio women are dangerous."

Kendall Jenner is a Scorpio and has a November 3rd birthday, which led fans to assume Bunny was referencing her and her ex, Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner dating history: from Harry Styles & Devin Booker to Bad Bunny

Kendall and Devin are no longer together (pictured in 2022).
Kendall and Devin are no longer together (pictured in 2022). Picture: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split in November 2022, citing busy work schedules.

She has since been spotted multiple times with rapper Bad Bunny, and reportedly were seen making out in a club together too.

Who knows what the future holds for Kendall and Bad Bunny!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tyga buys Avril Lavigne a custom $80,000 diamond necklace

Tyga buys Avril Lavigne a custom $80,000 diamond necklace

Tristan Thompson spotted with mystery woman days after loved-up post from Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson spotted with mystery woman days after loved-up post from Khloe Kardashian

Nick Cannon calls ex-wife Mariah Carey a 'gift from God'

Nick Cannon calls ex-wife Mariah Carey a 'gift from God'

Larsa Pippen reveals she'll 'definitely' change last name if she marries Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen reveals she'll 'definitely' change last name if she marries Marcus Jordan

Trending

Avril Lavigne's former fiancée Mod Sun's concert crowd chant 'F*** Tyga'

Avril Lavigne's former fiancée Mod Sun's concert crowd chant 'F*** Tyga'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to legally change son's name from Wolf to Aire

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to legally change son's name from Wolf to Aire

Kylie Jenner

Aitch, D-Block Europe and Stormzy lead The Global Awards 2023 nominations

Aitch, Raye and D-Block Europe lead The Global Awards 2023 nominations

Ciara responds to outrage over sheer Vanity Fair dress with hilarious TikTok

Ciara responds to outrage over sheer Vanity Fair dress with hilarious TikTok

Chris Brown concert-goer allegedly splits from his girlfriend over viral lap dance

Chris Brown concert-goer allegedly splits from his girlfriend over viral lap dance

Chris Brown

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection