Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny photographed kissing at dinner date

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted smooching on a PDA-laden date.

It seems that the dating rumours between Kardashians star Kendall Jenner and Puerto-Rican rapper Bad Bunny are hotting up as they were papped kissing at a sushi restaurant.

The alleged couple have been seen on multiple dates recently in the Los Angeles area, with their most recent outing being last night (March 8) in West Hollywood.

Pictures have been circulating online with Bad Bunny and Jenner embracing and reportedly locking lips before saying goodbye.

Kendall Jenner papped in Milan last month. Picture: Alamy

Bad Bunny at the Grammys this year. . Picture: Getty

Kendall's rumoured flame has reportedly moved to Los Angeles recently, and was out last night with her sister Kylie and other pals.

The pair parted ways with a hug and an embrace which looked very much like a kiss.

Kendall was papped with her hands around his neck as they reportedly kissed goodbye.

🔗: https://t.co/T6YDk4AnCX pic.twitter.com/LQtAuWBG0g — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 8, 2023

The 27-year-old model and Bad Bunny were first linked together in February, after an onlooker spotted them making out in a club.

Soon after, they were seen at the same restaurant, reportedly on a double date with pals Hailey and Justin Bieber.

However, it seems that the romance is now confirmed with these PDA-laden pics!