Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker 'responds' to Bad Bunny dating rumours

The Kardashians star's ex boyfriend has swiftly responded to rumours that she is now dating Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner's latest relationship rumour with singer Bad Bunny has seemed to hit her ex, NBA player Devin Booker, badly.

The basketball player has now stopped following Jenner on Instagram following the news of Kendall and the Puerto Rican rapper's dinner date in LA over the weekend.

Fans have speculated that Kendall and Bad Bunny's rumoured romance is to blame for this shock move from the NBA star.

Kendall and Devin are no longer together (pictured in 2022). Picture: Getty Images

The pair were reportedly 'playing tonsil hockey' at an LA club according to gossip page deuxmoi, and has further cemented this by being spotted on a dinner date together.

Devin Booker has even unfollowed Kendall's BFF Hailey Bieber, possibly due to his split from the reality star.

However, the 27-year-old appears to have not noticed, as she still follows Booker as of 22nd February.

Bad Bunny is rumoured to be dating The Kardashians star. . Picture: Getty

The now-exes dated off and on for over two years before finally calling it quits in October 2022.

Neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny have confirmed whether they are dating, and we can only give it time before the rumours are confirmed or denied.

Bad Bunny was in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Gabriela Berlinger, but fans allege they split in November 2022 after she removed all pictures of the rapper off her socials.