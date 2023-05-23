Julia Fox shocks in sheer 'shower curtain' outfit at Cannes Film Festival

23 May 2023, 16:32

Julia Fox gives tour of her apartment

The personality has worn yet another daring look - this time a sheer plastic sheet.

Julia Fox turned heads with her kitsch fashion choices again at Cannes Film Festival, in the form of a sheer plastic which some fans dubbed 'shower curtain' attire.

The 33-year-old actor was in attendance for an event in Cannes on Monday (May 22), and shocked the crowd as she left little to the imagination.

Fox wore a clear plastic top with nipple tassels and adorned with giant pom-poms to The Idol after-party.

Julia Fox shocks fans with modest apartment tour - complete with MICE

The actress wore this striking look to the afterparty of The Idol yesterday.
The actress wore this striking look to the afterparty of The Idol yesterday. Picture: Getty
The look also had pom-poms attached to it.
The look also had pom-poms attached to it. Picture: Getty

She paired the look with a daring black lipstick and a matching hat with a pom-pom accessory.

Julia actually also wore a similar outfit to the premiere of The Idol and adorned a sheer corseted gown with a white face and dark lipstick.

The actress is known for her striking looks on the red carpet and the runway, and is no stranger to having heads turn thanks to her fashion.

Julia Fox defends Kim Kardashian over Balenciaga controversy statement

Julia Fox wore this outfit a day earlier at Cannes.
Julia Fox wore this outfit a day earlier at Cannes. Picture: Getty

A day earlier, (21 May), Julia Fox wore another sheer look in the form of a moulded corset and white bubble-style skirt.

Fans were quick to comment on her daring looks with as one tweeted: "Very dramatic look. I like it."

Another quipped: "Looks like a shower curtain lol."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

J Hus new album 2021: Release date, tracklist, features & more

J Hus new album 2023: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

The Weeknd's The Idol blasted over 'graphic' and 'misogynistic' scenes

The Weeknd's The Idol blasted over 'graphic' and 'misogynistic' scenes

The Weeknd

Kim Kardashian slammed for 'out of touch' parenting comments

Kim Kardashian slammed for 'out of touch' parenting comments

Mike Tyson claims Jamie Foxx 'suffered a stroke' amid hospitalisation

Mike Tyson claims Jamie Foxx 'suffered a stroke' amid hospitalisation

Trending

Khloe Kardashian's bestie Malika 'confirms' name of her baby son

Khloe Kardashian's bestie Malika 'confirms' name of her baby son

Kim Kardashian 'cries herself to sleep' over the 'chaos' of single parenting

Kim Kardashian 'cries herself to sleep' over the 'chaos' of single parenting

Jonathan Majors spotted holding hands with rumoured new girlfriend Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors spotted holding hands with rumoured new girlfriend Meagan Good

Beyoncé & Jay-Z make history by buying record-breaking $200 million mansion

Beyoncé & Jay-Z make history by buying record-breaking $200 million mansion

Beyonce

Blac Chyna roasted for new 'mushroom undercut' hairstyle

Blac Chyna roasted for new 'mushroom undercut' hairstyle

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100
Capital XTRA New Music
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection