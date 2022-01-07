How long have Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns been dating? Here's a comprehensive timeline of their relationship.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been serving the best couple photos and quickly became the internets couple goals when they started dating.

It has been over a year since the couple ignited rumours that they were an item, but here's what we know of their relationship so far...

November 2021 - Jordyn Woods celebrates Karl-Anthony Towns 28th birthday Jordyn Woods paid tribute to her beau on his 28th birthday on Instagram. The model shared several photos of the pair enjoying a tropical holiday together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

May 2021 - Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns celebrate their 1-year anniversary On Wednesday (May 19, 2021) the couple celebrated their anniversary and marked one year of dating. Sharing a serious of photos on Instagram, Woods, revealed that she and Karl went to a tropical island vacation to celebrate. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) In the photo gallery, she showed off the beautiful holiday scenery aswell as a room adorned with a "Happy Anniversary" banner. In another snap, Woods poses in a one-piece bathing suit with the tropical background behind her. "Pinch me, I'm dreaming… a photo dump series. Expect lots of these this week 🦜🌴," she captioned the photo series. In the comments section of her post, Towns, 25, wrote, "Love You."

March 2021 - Fans speculate that Jordyn and Karl-Anthony Towns is are engaged On March 24, 2021, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were a big talking point on social media after fans suspected the pair had secretly got engaged. Woods shared a photo of herself infant of a giant Air Jordan, looking gorgeous as ever, but her beauty was not the focus of the photo. Jordyn Woods sparks engagement rumours after she posses with massive rock on her wedding finger. Picture: Instagram Fans quickly pointed out that NBA basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns may have secretly proposed to Jordyn. In the first photo Jordyn posted on IG, she held her left hand right up to her face as she posed with her right hand, pushing her sleek blonde hair up. The second photo Jordyn posted, she was pictured holding her left hand on her neck. Fans immediately were drawn to the dazzling ring, questioning Jordyn about whether she's engaged or not. One fan wrote: "Is that an engagement ring?" while another added: "that engagement ring!".

September 2021- Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony reveal how they got together On Jordyn’s Instagram show Regular-ish, the couple revealed that their friendship turned into a romance. During the show, Jordyn admitted that “two years before, I’m like, ‘No, that’s like a brother to me.’ That sounds disgusting now, I know.” Karl-Anthony added, “Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Jordyn further elaborated, saying: “I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend” and that “we know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.” Karl-Anthony revealed the pair got together during the pandemic. “It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter.” he said. “I felt like God was presenting us something that we just went with,” Jordyn added. “And it happened to be something beautiful.”