Is Jordyn Woods engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns?

Fans are convinced Jordyn Woods and her basketball beau Karl Anthony Towns are secretly engaged – but, are they really?

The couple intially sparked engagement rumours last year March, when Jordyn uploaded photos of herself wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger.

However, there have been several clues convincing fans that the pair are secretly engaged. Let's get intro the fan theories...

March 2021- Karl Anthony Towns sparks engagement speculation while shutting down cheating claims On March 18, 2021, Karl-Anthony Towns took to Twitter to shut down rumours that he had cheated on Jordyn Woods. He wrote: "So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger" Karl-Anthony Towns shuts down cheating allegations on Twitter. Picture: Twitter While many people responded defending Towns, some fans focused on him talking about putting a ring on Jordyn's finger. One fan wrote: "She's getting a ring" while another fan quote tweeted his post with crying and ring emojis. March 2021 - Fans spot Jordyn Woods wearing a massive diamond ring On March 24, 2021, the 24-year-old model took to her Instagram account to post selfies, featuring her huge diamond ring sparkling. The reality TV star are convinced that NBA basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns may have secretly proposed to Jordyn. In the first photo uploaded to her Instagram, Jordyn held her left hand right up to her face as she posed with her right hand, pushing her sleek blonde tresses up. Jordyn Woods' fans spot the ring on her wedding ring ringer. Picture: Instagram The second photo Jordyn posted, she was pictured holding her left hand on her neck. In the two photos, Jordyn sported white Nike tracksuit bottoms and a graphic T-shirt. The model posed in front of a massive Air Jordan shoe in both of her snaps, but fans were most drawn to her shiny diamond ring. One fan wrote: "Is that an engagement ring?" while another added "that ring sis!". A third fan wrote: "Engageddd!" while a fifth added: "Are you engaged Jordyn?" underneath the post. March 2021 - Jordyn's mother and manager claim she is not engaged. A few days after the engagement rumours became rife over the photos Jordyn shared, her mother, Elizabeth Woods cleared up the rumours. Jordyn's mother and manager told TMZ the ring her daughter's wearing in her Instagram photos is not an engagement ring from Karl-Anthony Towns. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Jordyn's mother clarified that the ring was simply a piece of jewellery Jordyn had from a photoshoot.

Jordyn Woods nor Karl-Anthony Towns have addressed claims that they are engaged.