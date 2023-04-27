Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk is CANCELLED after five years

27 April 2023, 12:52

Jada Pinkett Smith makes statement on Oscars controversy on Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett-Smith's confessional show 'Red Table Talk' has been cancelled following its debut in 2018.

Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith's tell-all talk show, has been cancelled by Facebook after five years.

The talk show premiered on Facebook in 2018 and touched on issues such as sex and relationships, to confessional interviews with an array of celebrity guests.

Hosted by Jada, her daughter Willow, and mother Adrienne, the show lasted five seasons but has now been cancelled due to Meta restructuring.

Will Smith & Jada could have 'one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history' after Oscars drama

The Pinkett-Smith family.
The Pinkett-Smith family. Picture: Getty

Facebook and its parent company Meta, has scaled back original programming, meaning that there will be no new episodes of Red Table Talk on the platform.

According to Deadline, the show is looking for a new platform to be hosted on, with its social media still active and has seemingly been preparing new content for a sixth season.

Just last week their Instagram asked viewers to share their dating experiences, but it is unclear whether these responses will be used on the show due to the collapse of Facebook Watch originals group.

Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk releases statement about addressing Will Smith's Oscars slap

Jada, her mum and daughter Willow were co-hosts.
Jada, her mum and daughter Willow were co-hosts. Picture: Getty

Fans have been left divided following the cancellation of Jada's show, with one saying: "Black women changing the game with candid conversation should always be celebrated."

Another was more critical and said: "Only time this show went viral was when they was embarrassing will," referring to Will's appearance on the show to discuss Jada's 'entanglement' with August Alsina whilst they were separated.

The hosts of the show have yet to comment on the cancellation, but fans are hopeful that another network will pick up the show.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian kicked off stage by Prince in awkward resurfaced clip

Kim Kardashian kicked off stage by Prince in awkward resurfaced clip

Dwyane Wade says he moved his family out of Florida over anti-LGBTQ policies

Dwyane Wade says he moved his family out of Florida over anti-LGBTQ policies

Kim Kardashian look-a-like Christina Ashten Gourkani dies of heart attack after plastic surgery

Kim Kardashian look-a-like Christina Ashten Gourkani dies of heart attack after plastic surgery
Jack Harlow facts

Jack Harlow facts: 13 things you need to know about the 'First Class' rapper

Trending

Lori Harvey

17 facts to know about Lori Harvey

Tory Lanez's lawyer alleges he has proof that shooting DNA was 'false'

Tory Lanez's lawyer alleges he has proof that shooting DNA was 'false'

Jonathan Majors' alleged victim filmed 'partying in club' on night of alleged incident

Jonathan Majors' alleged victim filmed 'partying in club' on night of alleged incident

Kim Kardashian slammed for cutting off hairstylist Chris Appleton's awards speech

Kim Kardashian slammed for cutting off hairstylist Chris Appleton's awards speech

When did Travis Scott start his relationship with Nike?

When did Travis Scott start his relationship with Nike?

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
The Capital XTRA 100
Firebabes
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection