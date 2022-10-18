Blac Chyna fans left divided after revealing 'Playboy' hair transformation

Blac Chyna has left fans divided over her new hair look that features the Playboy bunny etched onto her shaved head.

Blac Chyna has surprised fans with a new hairstyle featuring a huge Playboy bunny dyed on her head.

The personality and OnlyFans model declared that she was "having some fun as usual", and dyed her hair to promote her new range of clothes.

Fans have been quick to comment on her new hair style, particularly due to its bold looks.

Blac Chyna showed off her new tresses. Picture: Instagram

"I looked at the video of Blac Chyna’s hair trying to figure out what it was it’s a bunny. I can’t be that delayed", one fan said about the new trim.

Another liked her look and said: "Yessss chynaaaaaaaaa.... you look stunningg", pointing to her new look.

Chyna only cut her hair off a few weeks ago, and debuted her buzz cut on social media.

Blac Chyna pictured recently. Picture: Getty Images

To celebrate her new hair, Chyna took to Instagram to say "Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman - there’s your diamond in the rough."

Earlier this year, the defamation trial of Blac Chyna vs The Kardashians wrapped up and she was awarded no damages after it was found that the family did not defame her.

In other news, Blac Chyna made it to the top of OnlyFans highest earning creators list, and she has reportedly earned a whopping $240 million on the NSFW site in the past year.