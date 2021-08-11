Who is Future's baby mama Brittni Mealy? Age, Instagram, son, career & more

In 2015, she announced the creation of a fitness community website called 'Babe Camp' and a 10 minute makeover series through 'Pop Of Junk'.

She added "You have to have your mind and energy right in order to have your business right.”

The social media personality spoke about her book with xoNecole , saying: "I wanted to do this book because in my personal life, I had to realise that for your business and brand to be consistent, it starts with knowing your worth and setting the standard for how people should treat you."

The book is titled: 'Rich Bi$h Energy: A Self Love Guide To Millions', which was released in October 2020.

The Detroit native has also written a book for her 'Unicorn University' section on her site, which aims to help women with self-care and self-love.

The fashion enthusiast is also very active on social media and has a huge following.

The brand is strong on feminism, with slogan tees and jumpers with uplifting quotes for women.

Brittni Mealy is an go-getter, entrepreneur and a proud mother. The social media star runs her own clothing line called Unicorn Universe.

Brittni Mealy is currently 32-years-old. She was was born on August 25, 1989.

She often shares photos of her glamorous outfits and promotes her brands clothes.

What is Brittni Mealy's relationship with Future like?

Future and Brittni Mealy first met in late 2009 at an Atlanta club, where she was an exotic dancer. The rapper was a regular visitor at the time.

In an interview with TheYBF Mealy said: “He always wanted me to dance for him. We eventually exchanged numbers, talked on the phone and became friends. I was in a relationship at the time, so it didn't go anywhere."

Brittni Mealy and Future spotted at a party at compound Nightclub on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta. Picture: Getty

"I eventually started working at Magic City and that’s where we reconnected. He really pursued me, we traveled together all the time, he really took care of me, we took care of each other."

" We moved in together and I became pregnant with our son. We had a good relationship. This was before his career took off. My son was born in December of 2012.”

Brittni Mealy and Future welcomed their son in 2012. Picture: Instagram

She also shed light on how things went left between them. She said: “The more successful he got, the more comfortable he was with mistreating me and disrespecting our home."

"I even found out he had another family 4 miles away on the same street we had moved on!"

She continued: "I didn't end the relationship when I found out, because I was in too deep in love and he promised he was getting rid of the other "situation" as he called it…when the time was right.”

Brittni Mealy exposes Future's texts to their son, Prince. Picture: Instagram

On Tuesday (Aug 10) Mealy exposed texts from their son's phone, where Future allegedly tells his son to ask his mother to buy him clothes and later saying ‘Your mother is h**.”

While sharing the screenshots, Mealy accused the rapper saying, “He [Future] texts this to a child. You [are] a real coward. He [is]8 years old stupid.”