BRITs 2023: All The Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act Nominees

6 February 2023, 13:27 | Updated: 6 February 2023, 13:30

BRITs 2023: All The Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act Nominees. Picture: Getty Images

Here’s every artist nominated for the Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act award at the 2023 BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

The 2023 BRIT Awards are fast approaching, and there are plenty of awards up for grabs.

Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the awards will take place on Saturday, February 11 at the O2 Arena in London.

Amongst the awards up for grabs is Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, and here who is nominated for this award.

BRITs 2023 Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act nominations:

  • Aitch
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Loyle Carner
  • Stormzy
Aitch is in the running for the award.
Aitch is in the running for the award. Picture: Getty
Loyle Carner is also nominated.
Loyle Carner is also nominated. Picture: Getty

An array of stars will also be performing on the night, including nominee for this category Stormzy.

Lizzo, Harry Styles, David Guetta and Cat Burns will also take the stage, as well as Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Wet Leg, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

Rapper Stormzy is also nominated for three other awards, including the prestigious 'Album of the Year' for his third project 'This Is What I Mean'.

Stormzy will be taking to the O2 to perform at the BRITs.
Stormzy will be taking to the O2 to perform at the BRITs. Picture: Getty
Central Cee is also nominated.
Central Cee is also nominated. Picture: Getty

The winner of the Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act 2022 was rapper Dave, who is also nominated this year.

You can tune into the 2023 BRIT Awards on ITV1 and ITVX on February 11.

