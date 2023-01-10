BRIT Awards 2023: date, nominees, host and more

When are the 2023 BRITs? Who is the host? Here's all we know about the upcoming award show.

The 2023 BRITs are fast approaching and we can't wait for a night of star-studded performances and iconic moments live from London.

With the award this year designed by 21-year-old Nigerian-born artist Slawn, he follows in the footsteps of some iconic designers like Vivienne Westwood and Tracey Emin.

So, who are the nominees? Who is performing? Here's all we know about the 2023 BRITs so far...

Brit Awards 2022: Dave brings out Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs & Meekz during 'In The Fire' performance

Last year's awards saw Little Simz scoop up four awards. Picture: Getty Images