BRIT Awards 2023: date, nominees, host and more
10 January 2023, 15:39
When are the 2023 BRITs? Who is the host? Here's all we know about the upcoming award show.
The 2023 BRITs are fast approaching and we can't wait for a night of star-studded performances and iconic moments live from London.
With the award this year designed by 21-year-old Nigerian-born artist Slawn, he follows in the footsteps of some iconic designers like Vivienne Westwood and Tracey Emin.
So, who are the nominees? Who is performing? Here's all we know about the 2023 BRITs so far...
Brit Awards 2022: Dave brings out Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs & Meekz during 'In The Fire' performance
-
When are the 2023 BRIT Awards?
The 2023 BRITs take place on Saturday 11th February at the O2 Arena.
This marks the first time ever that the BRITs will happen and broadcast on a Saturday evening, which is a milestone achievement.
This award show has been going since 1977, when The Beatles won the gong for British Album of the Year.
The awards will be able to watched on ITV1 and ITVX.
-
Who is hosting the 2023 BRIT Awards?
For the second year running, funnyman Mo Gilligan will be hosting the award show.
On being asked to come back for a second year, Mo revealed that, "Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists.
"I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let's go!"
-
Who is nominated for the 2023 BRIT Awards?
Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards are announced from 4pm on 12th January.
However, the winner for the 2023 Rising Star Award has been revealed, with R&B girl group FLO scooping up the award.
Nia Archives and Cat Burns were runners up for the prestigious award.
-
Who is performing at the BRIT Awards?
The performers for the 2023 BRIT Awards are still to be confirmed, however this will be updated when they are announced.
Last year's awards saw artists such as Dave, Little Simz, Ed Sheeran and Adele taking to the stage.
-
How can I get tickets?
Tickets are on sale for the 2023 BRIT Awards here.