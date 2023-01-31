Vote For The BRITs 2023 Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act On TikTok

The BRIT Awards are fast approaching. Picture: Global

By Anna Suffolk

Here's how you can have your say for the Best Hip Hop/Grime act at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The 2023 BRIT Awards are just around the corner, and we can't wait to see what the evening of 11 February will bring!

The nominations were announced on January 12, with the likes of Stormzy, Harry Styles and Aitch and more being in the running of the coveted awards.

Music lovers it's time to get excited to have your say because the TikTok public vote is returning to the BRITs, and here's how you can submit your choice for the Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act.

Stormzy is a BRITs regular. Picture: Getty

The musicians in the running for the award are: Aitch, Central Cee, Dave, Loyle Carner and Stormzy.

Fans can cast their votes vida the dedicated TikTok voting hub from January 19 to February 2 – the voting window will close at midday GMT.

And it gets better, you can vote up to ten times every single day and have your say on what artist you think should take the Rap/Grime/Hip Hop trophy home!

Aitch is nominated for the award. Picture: Getty

Dave shut down the BRITs last year with an iconic performance of 'In The Fire'. Picture: Getty

Vote counts will reset every day at midnight GMT within the voting window, ready for users to cast another 10 votes per category. You can get the full voting rules on TikTok's BRITs voting hub.

You can watch The BRIT Awards live on ITV on February 11th 2023.