Bobby Shmurda fans spot mysterious 'prison release date'

23 July 2020, 16:42

Bobby Shmurda set to be released in 2020
Bobby Shmurda set to be released in 2020. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapper Bobby Shmurda's fans are convinced he will be released from prison soon.

By Tiana Williams

Bobby Shmurda looks like he will be released from prison soon. The "Hot Ni**a" hitmaker has seemingly teased his potential release date.

Joe Budden fears DaBaby 'might end up' like Bobby Shmurda after arrest

Back in 2014, the 25-year-old rapper was charged with conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment.

He later plead guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016.

Shmurda's sentence was reduced to five years, due to the two years he already served while awaiting trial.

The "Bobby B*tch" rapper was in the 'GS9' alongside group with other rappers, including Rowdy Rebel, and they are both expected to get out this year.

While previous reports suggest Bobby's release may be in December 2020, it seems as though the date may be sooner.

Fans have speculated that the rapper will be released in the next two weeks, as the rapper seems to be counting down to a surprise on his website.

The rapper's official website has been looks to be teasing something big coming in twelve days.

"How long can you wait?" the countdown is titled, with an active clock ticking down.

It's not official that this is Shmurda's release date, other fans have suggested it may be a new album. See fans reactions to the countdown below.

Check it out here. Let us know what you think Bobby Shmurda is up to @CapitalXTRA.

