Bobby Shmurda fans spot mysterious 'prison release date'

Bobby Shmurda set to be released in 2020. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapper Bobby Shmurda's fans are convinced he will be released from prison soon.

By Tiana Williams

Bobby Shmurda looks like he will be released from prison soon. The "Hot Ni**a" hitmaker has seemingly teased his potential release date.

Back in 2014, the 25-year-old rapper was charged with conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment.

He later plead guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016.

Shmurda's sentence was reduced to five years, due to the two years he already served while awaiting trial.

The "Bobby B*tch" rapper was in the 'GS9' alongside group with other rappers, including Rowdy Rebel, and they are both expected to get out this year.

While previous reports suggest Bobby's release may be in December 2020, it seems as though the date may be sooner.

Fans have speculated that the rapper will be released in the next two weeks, as the rapper seems to be counting down to a surprise on his website.

Bobby Shmurda’s website has updated with a countdown that ends on August 4th at 8:00PM EST.



Could we be seeing Bobby home in the next couple weeks?https://t.co/6V9nb0wKcP pic.twitter.com/pTICOrn5Fv — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) July 22, 2020

The rapper's official website has been looks to be teasing something big coming in twelve days.

"How long can you wait?" the countdown is titled, with an active clock ticking down.

It's not official that this is Shmurda's release date, other fans have suggested it may be a new album. See fans reactions to the countdown below.

bobby shmurda gettin out on august 4th?👀 — sad boy (@blvcksoulo) July 23, 2020

Bobby Shmurda finna get out and save 2020 — Rey 🪐 (@ReySremmurd) July 23, 2020

bobby shmurda aug. 4th??? — brax (@braxtonobaker) July 23, 2020

The only good thing in 2020 is Bobby Shmurda being released from prison. — Pim (@pim_baker_) July 23, 2020

Bobby Shmurda out in 12 days? 2020 finally getting good! pic.twitter.com/XLGF4jfG1w — Meechy Taco ㄣ⃒ (@MeechyTaco) July 23, 2020

Bobby Shmurda 4 august 👌🏿👌🏿 — ✊🏿 (@YPBLM) July 23, 2020

Check it out here. Let us know what you think Bobby Shmurda is up to @CapitalXTRA.