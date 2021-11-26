Bobby Shmurda wants to collab with Adele to make a strip club anthem

The rapper took to his Twitter to propose making a booty-shaking anthem with Adele... would you listen it?

Bobby Shmurda wants to collaborate with Adele to make a strip-club anthem and we're all here for it.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn rapper took to his Twitter to propose an idea of himself and Adele joining forces to make a money-making-booty-shaking anthem.

You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem 😂 — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) November 25, 2021

Bobby Shmurda performing at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021. Picture: Getty

Shmurda, who was released from prison earlier this year after serving seven years has been seen out and about enjoying life whilst working on new music for his fans.

Tweeting "You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem 😂", he followed it up by saying "Her voice just make you wanna" with a gif of him moving his waist from his music video Bobby B*tch.

Her voice just make you wanna pic.twitter.com/t8J1EMTvJy — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) November 25, 2021

Last Friday, Adele released her fourth studio album 30, her first album in six years since the collapse of her marriage, the main theme of the album surrounds love, heartache, growth and acceptance.

Featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights like Greg Kurstin, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Tobias Jesso Jr., Adele is singing about the late sleepless nights she enduring during her marriage, belting out about the consequences of ripping her life apart. Since the release, fans have deemed it a masterpiece.

