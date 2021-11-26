Bobby Shmurda wants to collab with Adele to make a strip club anthem

26 November 2021, 17:22 | Updated: 26 November 2021, 17:23

The rapper took to his Twitter to propose making a booty-shaking anthem with Adele... would you listen it?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bobby Shmurda wants to collaborate with Adele to make a strip-club anthem and we're all here for it.

Who is Bobby Shmurda's girlfriend Lilly?

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn rapper took to his Twitter to propose an idea of himself and Adele joining forces to make a money-making-booty-shaking anthem.

Bobby Shmurda performing at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021
Bobby Shmurda performing at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021. Picture: Getty

Shmurda, who was released from prison earlier this year after serving seven years has been seen out and about enjoying life whilst working on new music for his fans.

Tweeting "You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem 😂", he followed it up by saying "Her voice just make you wanna" with a gif of him moving his waist from his music video Bobby B*tch.

Last Friday, Adele released her fourth studio album 30, her first album in six years since the collapse of her marriage, the main theme of the album surrounds love, heartache, growth and acceptance.

Featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights like Greg Kurstin, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Tobias Jesso Jr., Adele is singing about the late sleepless nights she enduring during her marriage, belting out about the consequences of ripping her life apart. Since the release, fans have deemed it a masterpiece.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Rick Ross' rumoured girlfriend Hamisa Mobetto? Instagram, age & more

Who is Rick Ross' rumoured girlfriend Hamisa Mobetto? Instagram, age & more

Rick Ross

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West TikTok account: Username, age, videos & more

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West TikTok account: Username, age, videos & more
Kanye West admits to "embarrassing" Kim Kardashian during Thanksgiving prayer

Kanye West admits to "embarrassing" Kim Kardashian during Thanksgiving prayer

Kanye West

Doja Cat admits she is no longer enjoying her music career

Doja Cat admits she is no longer enjoying her music career

Trending

Iconic Rappers That Have Never Won A Grammy Award

8 Iconic Rappers That Have Never Won A Grammy Award

Stevie J apologises to Faith Evans following their heated spat in new video

Stevie J apologises to Faith Evans following their heated spat in new video
Young Dolph’s family issues statement following rapper’s death in fatal shooting

Young Dolph’s family issues statement following rapper’s death in fatal shooting
Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs
What could be the sentences in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery? What are the charges?

Ahmaud Arbery murder: What could be the sentences be? What are the charges?