Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison

23 February 2021, 14:39

The rapper was originally scheduled to be released in December 2021 following his arrest over six years ago.

Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, was released from New York's Clinton Correctional Facility this morning (Feb 23), around ten months earlier than expected.

In a statement, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed, "At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility.

"Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026."

Pollard was originally scheduled to be released from prison in December 2021 but was released early on good behaviour. As per TMZ, he will now be under parole supervision for the next five years until February 23, 2026.

The rapper was arrested in December 2014 on gang conspiracy charges. In 2016, he accepted a plea deal that resulted in a seven-year sentence.

"Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me," Shmurda wrote on his Instagram Story ahead of his release, "I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon."

Pollard was previously denied parole due to issues with fighting and possessing contraband.

