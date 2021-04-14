Who is Bobby Shmurda's girlfriend Lilly?

Bobby Shmurda’s girlfriend is rumoured to be TikTok star ‘Lilly’. Rumours of the pair dating began after she shared a cute video of herself and Bobby together on various occasions.

Her name is "Lilly" on her social media accounts, however, it is not confirmed that this is her real name.

Lilly describes herself as a "Granby Dancer". Picture: Instagram

After Lilly uploaded her TikTok with Shmurda, it was reposted to American blog TheShadeRoom.

Lilly's TikTok account is private, but she has a public Instagram account.

Lilly is seen giving Bobby Shmurda several cheek kisses in a sweet video clip. Picture: TikTok

In her instagram bio, Lilly describes herself as a Headlights GRANBY dancer, which is a popular gentlemen’s club.

The TikTok star is believed to be Lakers fan after posting an image of her wearing Lakers memorabilia clothing and has worked with Photographer ‘theartofimagery‘ on multiple occasions.

Lilly's age is not widely known.