Who is Bobby Shmurda's girlfriend Lilly?
14 April 2021, 17:24 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 17:26
Lilly sparked dating rumours after sharing a video of herself kissing the Brooklyn rapper.
Bobby Shmurda fans have suspected the star is in a relationship, after a cute video of him with a woman named Lilly, hit the internet.
Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison
If Bobby and his new rumoured boo are in a relationship, this would be Shmurda’s first romance since his ex Kimberly Rousseau.
But, who is Shmurda's new flame? Meet Lilly below.
Bobby Shmurda’s girlfriend is rumoured to be TikTok star ‘Lilly’. Rumours of the pair dating began after she shared a cute video of herself and Bobby together on various occasions.
Her name is "Lilly" on her social media accounts, however, it is not confirmed that this is her real name.
After Lilly uploaded her TikTok with Shmurda, it was reposted to American blog TheShadeRoom.
Lilly's TikTok account is private, but she has a public Instagram account.
In her instagram bio, Lilly describes herself as a Headlights GRANBY dancer, which is a popular gentlemen’s club.
The TikTok star is believed to be Lakers fan after posting an image of her wearing Lakers memorabilia clothing and has worked with Photographer ‘theartofimagery‘ on multiple occasions.
Lilly's age is not widely known.
What is Lilly's Instagram?
Lilly's Instagram account is @badgrl_lilly. She often shares her "dancer" promotional photos and snaps of herself.
Her account has over 3k followers and over 50 posts.
See a post from Lilly's Instagram below.