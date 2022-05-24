The Greatest Lie Ever Told George Floyd and the Rise of BLM: Air date, trailer, how to watch & more
24 May 2022, 14:51
The Daily Wire's documentary will see Candace Owens revisiting Minneapolis following the tragic death of George Floyd.
Marking the 2-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, a new documentary will see Candace Owens revisiting Minneapolis following the aftermath that fuelled BLM's global rise..
Who was George Floyd before his death?
The documentary will see Owens – a Conservative political commentator – navigating and exploring the political landscape in Minnesota's major city following George Floyd's case.
She will also delve into the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Here's everything we know about the documentary...
When will the documentary come out?
The Greatest Lie Ever Told: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM will air on Monday May 23rd 2022.
The documentary will be hosted on The Daily Wire – an American conservative news website and media company founded in 2015.
How can I watch the documentary?
The documentary will be available to stream for members of The Daily Wire on their official website.
It will become available to watch on Monday (May 23rd 2022).
The documentary is available exclusively to members of The Daily Wire's website, so sign up is required.
New members can get 25% off their membership by using the code “CANDACE”.
The code refers to Candace Owens who is at the centre of the documentary.
The documentary will not be available to stream on major services such as; Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock etc.
It is strictly only able to be watched on The Daily Wire.
How can I watch the trailer?
Watch the official trailer on YouTube linked below.