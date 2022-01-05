George Floyd's 4-year-old niece 'on the mend' after being shot at Houston home

5 January 2022, 11:56 | Updated: 5 January 2022, 12:00

George Floyd's four-year-old niece, Arianna is stable after being struck with a bullet in her torso while she slept at her Houston home.

George Floyd's young niece is recovering after she was shot in her torso in her home in Houston.

Who was George Floyd before his death?

On Saturday (Jan 1) four-year-old Arianna was struck with a bullet in her torso while she slept in her bed at her families home, a Texas apartment.

According to Houston's ABC13, the bullet was fired by an unidentified suspect, or suspects, who opened fire into her family's house.

She was taken to a hospital in Houston where she underwent surgery and was stabalised.

Arianna's father says she suffered a punctured lung and liver, as well as 3 broken ribs, however she's recovering.

As of now, police have not yet revealed a motive or provided a description of the shooter. Arianna's family told the publication they know who opened fire, and have suggested the shooting was targeted. However, police believe the incident was "just a coincidence."

The family have also claimed that the police did not arrive until 7am, which was four hours after the incident occurred.

When the shooting took place, there were six people inside the property in south Houston with four adults and two children all asleep. Arianna was in her bed in a front bedroom.

'My daughter jumped up and said, 'Daddy, I been hit' her father, Derrick Delane told ABC 13. 'I was shocked until I seen the blood and I realised my four-year-old daughter was really hit,' Delane recalled. 'She didn't know what was going on. She was asleep.'

George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020 by police officer Derek Chauvin. He was a 46-year-old black man.
George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020 by police officer Derek Chauvin. He was a 46-year-old black man. Picture: Getty

Last year, Arianna had attended some protests to honour her uncle Floyd, who was the victim of a fatal police brutality incident.

Floyd's life was tragically taken by murder at the hands of convicted police officer Derek Chauvin.

Arianna is George Floyd's great-niece, as she is the daughter of his niece, Bianca – whose mother is George's sister, LaTonya.

