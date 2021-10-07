Beyoncé fans gush over her look for London premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall’

7 October 2021, 11:34

By Hayley Habbouchi

Beyoncé was the queen of the red carpet on the opening night of the BFI London Film Festival.

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance with Jay Z on the red carpet for the London premiere of upcoming movie The Harder They Fall.

The A-list couple stole the show during the opening night premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, where they supported the movie, which stars Idris Elba and Regina King.

Jay Z is also a producer on the Netflix movie, making his return to the UK with Bey that extra bit special.

Beyoncé fans go wild after Destiny's Child group chat audio reveals she's making new music

Beyonce and Jay Z in June 2021
Beyonce and Jay Z in June 2021. Picture: Getty

The ‘Formation’ superstar posted a series of the snaps from the evening as she turned heads with her classic, yet chic look.

It wasn’t long before fans flocked to Twitter to fangirl over Bey’s incredible ensemble, with one writing: “Beyoncé is looking the best she ever did…”

“Ladies and gentlemen... BEYONCÉ,” tweeted a second.

Another fan wrote: “Congratulations to Jay Z for having Beyoncé as wife.”

The Lion King star wore a Valdrin Sahiti black velvet dress to the premiere along with black open-toe platform heels.

She also accessorised with a pair of slim black sunglasses with blue-tinted lenses in some of her red carpet snaps.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Doja Cat's father is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini

Who is Doja Cat’s dad Dumisani Dlamini? Age, job & more

Bhad Bhabie has responded to the comments she received over her 'unrecognisable' look

Bhad Bhabie claps back after being trolled over ‘unrecognisable’ new look
The Omarion Challenge has gone viral on TikTok

What is the Omarion Challenge? Why the viral TikTok dance has taken over
R. Kelly's YouTube channels have been taken down for good

R. Kelly’s YouTube channels removed following sex trafficking conviction

Trending

Chris Brown and Drake are being sued for copyright over their 2019 collab 'No Guidance'

Chris Brown and Drake sued for copyright infringement over ‘No Guidance’
Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together?

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together?

Nicki Minaj went all out for her son's first birthday party

Inside Nicki Minaj’s son’s extravagant first birthday party celebrations
Doja Cat sends fans wild with viral TikTok of her winking and dancing on stage.

Doja Cat sends fans wild in viral TikTok of her winking on stage
Lil Wayne gifted Nicki Minaj with lavish presents for her son's birthday

Nicki Minaj reveals lavish gifts from Lil Wayne for her son’s first birthday