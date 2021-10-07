Beyoncé fans gush over her look for London premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall’

By Hayley Habbouchi

Beyoncé was the queen of the red carpet on the opening night of the BFI London Film Festival.

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance with Jay Z on the red carpet for the London premiere of upcoming movie The Harder They Fall.

The A-list couple stole the show during the opening night premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, where they supported the movie, which stars Idris Elba and Regina King.

Jay Z is also a producer on the Netflix movie, making his return to the UK with Bey that extra bit special.

Beyoncé fans go wild after Destiny's Child group chat audio reveals she's making new music

Beyonce and Jay Z in June 2021. Picture: Getty

The ‘Formation’ superstar posted a series of the snaps from the evening as she turned heads with her classic, yet chic look.

It wasn’t long before fans flocked to Twitter to fangirl over Bey’s incredible ensemble, with one writing: “Beyoncé is looking the best she ever did…”

“Ladies and gentlemen... BEYONCÉ,” tweeted a second.

Beyoncé is looking the best she ever did... pic.twitter.com/dZHnwCm6Gy — Almeda. stans black women 🤎 (@unapologhetto) October 7, 2021

Congratulations to Jay Z for having Beyoncé as wife pic.twitter.com/ssGJkSU9RZ — hourly beyoncé (@beyoncehours) October 7, 2021

Another fan wrote: “Congratulations to Jay Z for having Beyoncé as wife.”

The Lion King star wore a Valdrin Sahiti black velvet dress to the premiere along with black open-toe platform heels.

She also accessorised with a pair of slim black sunglasses with blue-tinted lenses in some of her red carpet snaps.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA