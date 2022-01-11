Ayesha Curry responds to rumours of an 'open marriage' with Steph

After an IG user accused her of 'still wanting an open relationship', Ayesha Curry responded saying "don’t disrespect my marriage like that"

Ayesha Curry has clapped back at an anonymous user who commented under her IG post implying that 'she still wants an open relationship' and would’ve been 'sent to the streets' if the person were her husband Steph Curry.

Posting a photo of her NBA champion husband gracing the cover of GQ with the caption: 'Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … my baby's @gq cover shoot', she responded to the anon user saying:

"Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you".

Ayesha's remark comes weeks after reports about the couple's open marriage surfaced.

A source close to the pair said that both Ayesha and Steph have 'hookups and flings' on the side, which sparked a conversation online surrounding their relationship status.

They've been married since 2011. They have three children — son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley Elizabeth, 9.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry 2021 at the Costume Institute Benefit - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old cookbook author and founder of the quarterly Sweet July magazine is no stranger to controversy.

She previously raised a few eyebrows after changing up her usual brunette locks for a blonde style, with accusing her of trying to look like a "white woman".

Posing on her IG story, fans quickly took to the comment section to critique the look.

Ayesha debuted her new blonde 'do on Instagram this week. Picture: Instagram

One fan wrote: "I was wondering who this white woman was with Steph curry ahahhaha.....smh Im mad at myself. Was ready to fight for Ayesha".

Another one commented: "I thought this was a White woman. Lol didn't even recognize you".

It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… 🤣🤣 y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) October 19, 2020

In response to the reaction to her new hair colour, Ayesha clapped back on Twitter and advised people to chill out.

"It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious," she wrote.