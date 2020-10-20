Ayesha Curry accused of 'trying to look white' with new blonde hair

Ayesha Curry debuted her new blonde hair on Instagram this week, but some people weren't impressed after they mistook her for a "white woman".

The 31-year-old cookbook author, who is married to basketball star Steph Curry, raised a few eyebrows online after changing up her usual brunette locks for a blonde style.

"I was wondering who this white woman was with Steph curry ahahhaha.....smh Im mad at myself. Was ready to fight for ayesha," wrote one on Instagram. "Girl I thought u were a white girl," said another.

"I thought this was a White woman. Lol didn't even recognize you," commented one user, while another added, "I was like “who is this white woman” at first".

Over on Twitter, one user wrote, "Y’all made Ayesha Curry get fillers now she look like a white woman...", while another tweeted, "Ayesha Curry really became Ayesha Coleslaw".

In response to the reaction to her new hair colour, Ayesha clapped back on Twitter and advised people to chill out. "It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious," she wrote.

People suggested Ayesha looked Caucasian with her new hairstyle. Picture: Instagram/@ayeshacurry

It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… 🤣🤣 y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) October 19, 2020

Many users jumped to Ayesha's defence amid the controversy, with one Twitter user writing, "I’m convinced people believe it’s their job to hate on Ayesha Curry. Just let her live her life, it’s her hair. I love The Curry Family, let them be".

"Ayesha Curry goes blonde and uses an IG filter and all of a sudden she wants to be white? Please...clock into your jobs," said another.

Steph Curry, 32, also defended his wife with a sweet, supportive comment underneath her post.

"You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise.

"It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping," he added.