Ayesha Curry weight loss shocks fans in new bikini photos

26 May 2020, 11:54

Ayesha Curry has shocked fans with her body transformation
Ayesha Curry has shocked fans with her body transformation. Picture: Getty/Instagram

TV Chef Ayesha Curry shares new bikini photos flaunting her "stunning" figure.

Ayesha Curry has stunned fans with her dramatic weight loss, after uploading new bikini photos on Instagram.

Adele shocks fans with dramatic weight loss in 32nd birthday post

The 31-year-old mother of three – who is married to basketball player Stephen Curry – has shown off her toned abs and sculpted figure.

On Sunday (May 26) Ayesha took to Instagram to show off her new figure as she revealed she's been going hard in the gym.

Showing off her chiselled features with minimal makeup, she debuted her new figure in a khaki green bikini. Ayesha sported long black curly hair and wore a medallion necklace to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram

Took me long enough. 📷 @stephencurry30

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Ayesha didn’t just let the pictures speak for themselves, she took to Instagram stories and told fans how she achieved her figure.

She admitted that she had completely changed her diet as well as her fitness regime.

Ayesha shared a gym selfie on Instagram
Ayesha shared a gym selfie on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram stories, Ayesha wrote: ‘Been in the gym since January. Heavy HIIT, Hella cardio, floor work.'

' And changed my entire diet (except for Sunday’s… you know what it is). She added, ‘Mommies need love too!!!!, before adding: ‘Will share more soon!’

Ayesha Curry explains how she transformed her body on Instagram
Ayesha Curry explains how she transformed her body on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

After seeing Ayesh's new bikini photos, fans took to the comment section to compliment her.

One fan wrote "All in perfect time. You look amazing! Hard work pays off" while another wrote "I just fainted.".

Although her comment section was met with a lot of encouragement and praise, many fans claimed Ayesha is "promoting" weight loss and not encouraging women to embrace their bodies after giving birth.

The married couple share three children - daughters Riley, seven, and Ryan, four, and son Canon, one.

See fans comments below.

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

