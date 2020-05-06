Adele shocks fans with dramatic weight loss in 32nd birthday post

The 'Rolling In The Deep' singer has undergone an incredible body transformation.

Adele has shown off her incredible weight loss transformation while celebrating her 32nd birthday.

The 'Rolling In The Deep' singer shocked fans as she debuted her dramatically slimmed-down frame on Instagram, dedicating her birthday post to health workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she began her post.

"I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels," she added, before signing off, "2020 okay bye thanks x"

In the post, Adele can be seen wearing a tight black mini-dress with puffy sleeves and standing behind a huge ring of flowers, a laptop to the side of her.

Hoards of the Grammy Award-winner's celebrity friends commented on the star's new look. "I mean are you kidding me," wrote Chrissy Teigen.

"Happy birthday beautiful," wrote Chief Creative Officer at Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, while Lil Nas X added, "why you won," with a heart eye emoji.

Adele, who filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki back in September, has shared a few snippets of her image overhaul in recent months.

In December last year, the star donned a glamourous satin dress and posed up a storm next to Santa at a Christmas party, her slim frame hitting the headlines.

Adele, born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, has reportedly changed her entire lifestyle to be a "healthier" mother for her 7-year-old son, Angelo Adkins.