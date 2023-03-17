Avril Lavigne's former fiancée Mod Sun's concert crowd chant 'F*** Tyga'

17 March 2023, 12:49

Avril Lavigne's former fiancée Mod Sun was said to be 'blindsided' by the split.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne parted ways earlier this month, and she has already confirmed her relationship with rapper Tyga.

It seems that Mod Sun's fans haven't taken the news well and chanted an expletive at Tyga during a New York concert show.

After fellow rapper Travie McCoy praised Sun in a speech, he shouted out "F*** Tyga", and the crowd followed suit.

Avril Lavigne's ex-fiancé Mod Sun 'blindsided' by her Tyga romance

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun split earlier this month and called off their engagement. Picture: Getty

In videos obtained by this tabloid, concert goers were seen chanting the phrase and pumping their fists as they did so.

Meanwhile Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, appeared embarrassed at the situation and mumbled the words.

Rapper Travie McCoy spoke about Mod on stage and said: "I just wanted to give all the love I have in my heart right now to a brother, Mod Sun."

Tyga & Jordan Craig, Tristan Thompson's baby mama, were MARRIED, court docs reveal

Avril and Tyga were papped together.
Avril and Tyga were papped together. Picture: Getty

He continued: "I will say this: he is one of the three most loyal motherf***ers I have ever met in my life."

McCoy then added, "F*** Tyga," before flashing his middle finger at the audience with a wide grin.

The audience erupted in the chant mere weeks after Mod Sun and Avril split, who is now dating Tyga.

Larsa Pippen reveals she'll 'definitely' change last name if she marries Marcus Jordan

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to legally change son's name from Wolf to Aire

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to legally change son's name from Wolf to Aire

Aitch, Raye and D-Block Europe lead The Global Awards 2023 nominations

Ciara responds to outrage over sheer Vanity Fair dress with hilarious TikTok

Ciara responds to outrage over sheer Vanity Fair dress with hilarious TikTok

Chris Brown concert-goer allegedly splits from his girlfriend over viral lap dance

Chris Brown concert-goer allegedly splits from his girlfriend over viral lap dance

Naomi Campbell accused of 'worst Photoshop ever' in Oscars red carpet post

Naomi Campbell accused of 'worst Photoshop ever' in Oscars red carpet post

Khloe Kardashian deletes photo after fans spot Photoshop fail on her thighs and waist

Khloe Kardashian deletes photo after fans spot Photoshop fail on her thighs and waist

Tems claps back amid 'view-blocking' Oscars dress backlash

Tems claps back amid 'view-blocking' Oscars dress backlash

Lil Nas X issues apology to trans community after being accused of mocking them

Lil Nas X issues apology to trans community after being accused of mocking them

