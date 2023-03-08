Tyga & Jordan Craig, Tristan Thompson's baby mama, were MARRIED, court docs reveal

This wild news has resurfaced following Tyga's relationship with Avril Lavigne.

It has been revealed that Tyga was previously married to Jordan Craig, Tristan Thompson's baby mama, after court documents were leaked.

The Kardashian family and its associates are clearly a small world - after all, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson has two children with Kylie's sis Khloe.

This surprising connection has resurfaced after Tyga went public with new girlfriend Avril Lavigne, who again is interlinked with the Kardashian family.

Jordan Craig with Prince, her son she shares with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

The 2010 marriage between Tyga and Jordan Craig was unearthed by TMZ and confirmed by E! News.

According to the documents, the rapper (whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson), and Jordan married on September 6, 2010.

The marriage didn't last long and a month later Jordan filed for divorce before finalising it in 2011.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne have just become official. . Picture: Getty

Jordan even added his last name to hers, but dropped it when the marriage ended in 2011.

Now, this is where it gets messy, as Jordan Craig is mum to Prince, 6, with Tristan Thompson.

Tristan Thompson infamously has two children with Khloe Kardashian, whose sister is Kylie Jenner.

Prince and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Kylie infamously dated Tyga for a few years until 2017, before she started her relationship with Travis Scott.

Now, Tyga has one child - King Cairo - with Blac Chyna. As we all know, Chyna dated and shares Dream Kardashian with Kylie and Khloe's brother Rob.

Wonder where Avril Lavigne fits in to this equation? Before her romances with Tyga and ex-fiancé Mod Sun, she was in a serious relationship with Kylie Jenner's stepbrother Brody.

Tyga dated Kylie Jenner when she was a teenager. Picture: Getty Images

Brody and Avril even attended Kim Kardashians wedding to Kris Humphries!

Until last month, Avril was engaged to Mod Sun, who is signed to Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker's record label.

Barker has even labelled Mod Sun his protege, so this family tree is one hell of a ride.