Tyga and Avril Lavigne confirm relationship after kissing picture goes viral

The rapper and singer have confirmed their relationship with a kiss!

Following numerous rumours and PDAs about the couple - Tyga and Avril Lavigne have confirmed their relationship!

The pair appeared together at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party at Paris Fashion Week, and were pictured locking lips at the gathering.

The 38-year-old 'Girlfriend' singer and 33-year-old rapper were first linked last week, and looked loved-up as they posed for snaps together.

Avril and Tyga were papped together. Picture: Getty

This news comes as Avril Lavigne split from her fiancé Mod Sun a mere few weeks ago, and Mod Sun admitted that he was heartbroken following the break up.

Despite Lavigne's representatives confirming the split on February 21, Tyga and Avril were spotted 'as friends' in Malibu before this.

The pair shared a meal at one of LA's most recognisable hotspots, NOBU, and were papped embracing outside the place.

They sealed the deal with a kiss. Picture: Getty

Before her relationship with Tyga and Mod Sun, Lavigne was married twice and even dated Kylie Jenner's step-brother Brody in 2012.

Tyga is known for dating Kylie Jenner for a few years, before she started her relationship with now-ex Travis Scott.

It seems that the rumours were true!