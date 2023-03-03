Tyga & Avril Lavigne fuel shock dating rumours after arriving at party together

The unlikely couple arrived to a party together a week after Avril ended her engagement with Mod Sun.

Rapper Tyga has continued to fuel romance rumours with singer Avril Lavigne as they were seen arriving at Leonardo DiCaprio's party in Paris together.

Avril Lavigne, 38, is newly single after calling things quits with fiancé Mod Sun just last week, and was spotted with Kylie Jenner's ex on multiple occasions.

The pair kept their outfits casual as they pulled up to the A-listers party together, and made no effort to hide their pairing.

Tyga is rumoured to be dating Avril Lavigne. Picture: Getty

Tyga and Avril had sparked dating rumours last week after they were spotted at a dinner date together - leading fans to believe that the 'Complicated' singer had split up with fiancé Mod Sun.

The rumours did indeed come true, as Mod Sun revealed that the pair had split and took to his Instagram to share his heartbreak.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he shared in the caption of the post.

Avril Lavigne broke up with Mod Sun last week. Picture: Getty

Avril and Tyga arrived to the party out of the same car, and a video shows their team attempting to to stop them from being filmed.

Lavigne has made a few appearances in Paris over the week, and attended fashion week again with rapper Tyga.

The pair are yet to speak officially on their rumoured relationship, but we can guess it'll only be a matter of time.