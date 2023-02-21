Tyga and Avril Lavigne spotted on 'dinner date'

The unlikely celebrity pairing were spotted heading out for dinner together.

Rapper Tyga has been spotted with rockstar Avril Lavigne on a cosy dinner date in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The pair shared a meal at one of LA's most recognisable hotspots, NOBU, and were papped embracing outside the place.

33-year-old Tyga has had a string of famous girlfriends, including Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, and may be adding the 'Complicated' singer to this too.

Tyga seen at an event last week. Picture: Getty

The 38-year-old singer was seen with Tyga on Sunday night (19 February) with a group of friends and were reported to have hit things off between the pair.

Insiders also told TMZ that the pair have been hanging out recently, but it is unconfirmed if things are romantic or just on a friendship level.

Tyga and Avril left NOBU together in the same car after saying goodbye to their friendship group.

Avril Lavigne is known for her indie hits like "Sk8r Boi". Picture: Getty

Avril Lavigne is currently engaged to singer Mod Sun and has been since April 2022.

Before this, she was married twice and even dated Kylie Jenner's step-brother Brody in 2012.

Tyga is known for dating Kylie Jenner for a few years, before she started her relationship with now-ex Travis Scott.