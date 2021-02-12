Tyga dating history: from Kylie Jenner to Bella Poarch

Who is Tyga dating? Who are his ex-girlfriends and is he currently dating anyone?

Tyga has most recently been romantically linked to TikTok star Bella Poarch. The pair were rumoured to have an alleged sex tape leak online last year.

Although there has been no show of the video as of yet, it still hasn't stopped the rumours dating rumours from circulating online – certainly not after the pair made TikTok's together.

But who is Tyga dating? And who are his ex-girlfriends?

Bella Poarch Bella Poarch. Picture: Instagram In August last year, Tyga, 30 and Bella, 19, sparked dating rumours when they duetted on one of Bella's most popular videos. Soon after, Bella appeared in a TikTok on Tyga's page, which appears to have been shot at his mansion in Los Angeles. This fuelled the dating rumours, until a huge sex tape leak scandal came about. In October, Tyga and Bella Poarch trended on Twitter after they were rumoured to have a sex tape together. Some OnlyFans users claimed that they had exclusive access to the tape, but no evidence of the tape has arisen since. The pair have not confirmed whether they were dating or not. However, Bella Poarch did shut down claims that she made a sex tape with the rapper, in a TikTok video.

Amina Blue Amina Blue. Picture: Instagram In June 2016, Tyga and Amina Blue sparked dating rumours after she appeared in photos with him in Jamaica. It turned out that she starred in his music video for his song '1+1'. Tyga received backlash online for using the German-Pakistani model, Amina, instead of a Jamaican woman in his music video. However, the pair have not addressed the dating rumours.

Tammy Hembrow Tammy Hembrow. Picture: Instagram In January 2019, Tyga and fitness model Tammy Hembrow, were rumoured to be dating after the rapper alluded to having sexual interaction with her in one of his raps. The rapper hopped on the remix to Ambjaay's track, 'Uno' with Lil Pump, and described an encounter with a woman named Tammy in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant. On her podcast, Hanging with the Hembrows, the social media confirmed the song was about her but said the lyrics had been blown 'out of proportion'. 'It's not dissing me at all, but it's also just a song. People are so crazy! Do you actually take rappers' songs so literally?' she said. 'He's just a friend of mine and I feel like this is just like taken so out of proportion and crazy. People are just ridiculous.'

Iggy Azalea Tyga and Iggy Azalea. Picture: Getty Tyga and Iggy Azealia sparked relationship rumours after the pair were spotted getting close at Coachella in 2018. During Tyga's set, the rapper was seen with his hand on Iggy’s shoulder, before the pair arrived hand in hand to the Desert Nights party. Iggy later addressed the rumours in July 2018, claiming that they weren't really "hugged up" at Coachella. She told E!, "There are no pictures of me and him hugged up, but when you're at a music festival and everyone's packed in like sardines, of course we're next to each other," Iggy added. "When you hang out with your friends and you're the only two famous people out of 10, then you're getting married and having children" the star concluded.

Kylie Jenner Tyga and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty Kylie Jenner and Tyga first met in November of 2011 at Kendall Jenner's 16th birthday party, when Kylie was 14 years old and Tyga was 21. In July 2014, Tyga made his first appearance on Kylie's Instagram, then in August, he celebrated her 17th birthday with her. In October 2014, the pair become Instagram official with a couples Halloween costume. The two publicly dated from then, but still claimed they were "just friends" until Kylie turned 18. The pair dated on and off until rumours of their split spread in until April of 2018.

Sophia Body Sophia Body. Picture: Instagram Tyga and Sophia Body were rumoured to be dating from 2012 to 2013. Sophia Body is a Canadian Model from Toronto. The social media sensation is famous for being a cast member in Love & Hip Hop: New York. She also has dated Safaree Samuels and French Montana.

Blac Chyna Tyga and Blac Chyna. Picture: Getty Tyga began dating model Blac Chyna in late 2011, when they had met for Chyna to star in his "Rack City" music video, On October 16, 2012, the couple had a son, King Cairo Stevenson. The pair got engaged in December 2012, but later split in 2014. In a 2019 interview with Wendy Williams, Chyna revealed that she was the last person to find out about his relationship with Kylie Jenner. Although Chyna confirmed that Tyga never cheated on her, she said “something did kind of expedite” their breakup, referencing Kylie.

Jordan Craig Jordan Craig. Picture: Instagram In May 2019, Los Angeles court documents revealed that Tyga was previously married to Jordan Craig. Craig shares a son called Prince, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson...better known as Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy. According to the documents, Tyga and Craig married on Sept. 6, 2010. The rapper filed for divorce exactly one month later and became finalised in 2011. In May, Tyga was spotted liking Craig's Instagram photos, trying to reignite the old flame. However, nothing came of it.

Chanel Iman Chanel Iman. Picture: Getty Tyga and Chanel Iman sparked rumours they were dating after being spotted out together in late 2008. The pair officially announced their relationship in the May 2009 issue of Vogue.